Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Kellys

The Kellys

null
USA / Action / 18+

Synopsis

Follows Jack Kelly, a disgraced NYC cop whose wife, Molly, is taken hostage by terrorists inside an old armory building, forcing him to join forces with the people he fears most to save her: his family.

Cast

Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Kelsey Asbille
Kelsey Asbille
Geena Davis
Geena Davis
Abby Elliott
Abby Elliott
Noomi Rapace
Noomi Rapace
Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn
Laz Alonso
Laz Alonso
Ron Funches
Ron Funches
Roland Møller
Roland Møller
Dan Fogler
Dan Fogler
Director Brad Peyton
Writer Tze Chun, Brad Peyton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Hero Squared, Thunder Road Films
Also known as
The Kellys

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more