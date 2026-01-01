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The Kellys
The Kellys
null
USA / Action / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Follows Jack Kelly, a disgraced NYC cop whose wife, Molly, is taken hostage by terrorists inside an old armory building, forcing him to join forces with the people he fears most to save her: his family.
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Cast
Liam Hemsworth
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Kelsey Asbille
Geena Davis
Abby Elliott
Noomi Rapace
Michael Biehn
Laz Alonso
Ron Funches
Roland Møller
Dan Fogler
Director
Brad Peyton
Writer
Tze Chun
,
Brad Peyton
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Amazon MGM Studios, Hero Squared, Thunder Road Films
Also known as
The Kellys
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