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Prisonnière
5.6
Prisonnière
, 2025
Prisonnière
France / Thriller / 18+
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5.6
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Synopsis
Stuck in a tunnel after a car crash, an amnesic woman needs to escape the wreck before it explodes. But the memories that come back to her in flashes are revealing another shocking story…
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Cast
Mélanie Bernier
François-Dominique Blin
Olivier Cabassut
Vincent
Director
Valentin Vincent
Writer
Magali Rossitto
,
David Morley
,
Jean-Luc Cano
Composer
Julien Bellanger
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
25 June 2026
World premiere
13 November 2025
Production
Big Band Story
Also known as
Prisonnière, В ловушке, Trapped
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
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