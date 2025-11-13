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Poster of Prisonnière
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Prisonnière
5.6

Prisonnière

, 2025
Prisonnière
France / Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Prisonnière
5.6
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Synopsis

Stuck in a tunnel after a car crash, an amnesic woman needs to escape the wreck before it explodes. But the memories that come back to her in flashes are revealing another shocking story…

Cast

Mélanie Bernier
Mélanie Bernier
François-Dominique Blin
Olivier Cabassut
Vincent
Director Valentin Vincent
Writer Magali Rossitto, David Morley, Jean-Luc Cano
Composer Julien Bellanger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 25 June 2026
World premiere 13 November 2025
Production Big Band Story
Also known as
Prisonnière, В ловушке, Trapped

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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