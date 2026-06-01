Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of House on Haunted Hill
Kinoafisha Films House on Haunted Hill

House on Haunted Hill

, 2026
House on Haunted Hill
USA / Horror
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of House on Haunted Hill
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When a group of friends is drawn to a remote island by a cryptic invitation, they uncover a centuries-old curse that turns their getaway into a fight for survival.

Cast

Malachi Durant
Dante
Evan Keys
Morgan
Vince Balboa
Dylan
Marissa Shankar
Lolo
Connor Carlson
Brad
Gerard Sanders
Frank
Jessica Joy Hardee
Mary
Robert Hall
Edward
Jon Craig
Captain Buck
Sole Leon
Ava
Writer Hank Tracy
Composer Paul Ollinger, Taylor Scott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 June 2026
World premiere 1 June 2026
Budget $2,000,000
Production Quantum Arc Media
Also known as
House on Haunted Hill

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more