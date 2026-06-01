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House on Haunted Hill
House on Haunted Hill
, 2026
House on Haunted Hill
USA / Horror
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Synopsis
When a group of friends is drawn to a remote island by a cryptic invitation, they uncover a centuries-old curse that turns their getaway into a fight for survival.
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Cast
Malachi Durant
Dante
Evan Keys
Morgan
Vince Balboa
Dylan
Marissa Shankar
Lolo
Connor Carlson
Brad
Gerard Sanders
Frank
Jessica Joy Hardee
Mary
Robert Hall
Edward
Jon Craig
Captain Buck
Sole Leon
Ava
Writer
Hank Tracy
Composer
Paul Ollinger
,
Taylor Scott
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
1 June 2026
World premiere
1 June 2026
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Quantum Arc Media
Also known as
House on Haunted Hill
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