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Poster of Love Island
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Love Island
7.2

Love Island

, 2025
Duo xing yun yu jian ni
China / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Love Island
7.2
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Synopsis

An Ran, a music teacher, and Song En, a boxer, both teach at the same remote water school at different times. Through a magical diary, they begin an unexpected connection, leading to a blossoming romance.

Cast

Lyric Lan
Bing Jia
Tiantian Fan
Tiantian Fan
Xiaolei Huang
Yuchang Liu
Yilun Sheng
Lexuan Lin
Guanning Chen
De-Bai
Ping Li
Director Meng Tian
Writer Xiangyun Xu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 4 June 2026
World premiere 7 March 2025
Release date
7 March 2025 China
Production Kai Pictures
Also known as
Duo xing yun yu jian ni, Love Island, 多幸运遇见你, 教师日记 中国版, คิดถึงวิทยา, 吹过你吹过的风, A Teacher's Diary, The Wind That You Blew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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