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7.2
Kinoafisha
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Love Island
7.2
Love Island
, 2025
Duo xing yun yu jian ni
China / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Synopsis
An Ran, a music teacher, and Song En, a boxer, both teach at the same remote water school at different times. Through a magical diary, they begin an unexpected connection, leading to a blossoming romance.
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Cast
Lyric Lan
Bing Jia
Tiantian Fan
Xiaolei Huang
Yuchang Liu
Yilun Sheng
Lexuan Lin
Guanning Chen
De-Bai
Ping Li
Director
Meng Tian
Writer
Xiangyun Xu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
4 June 2026
World premiere
7 March 2025
Release date
7 March 2025
China
Production
Kai Pictures
Also known as
Duo xing yun yu jian ni, Love Island, 多幸运遇见你, 教师日记 中国版, คิดถึงวิทยา, 吹过你吹过的风, A Teacher's Diary, The Wind That You Blew
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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