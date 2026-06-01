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Poster of ...and the Wild Wild Women
7.1
...and the Wild Wild Women - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films ...and the Wild Wild Women
7.1

...and the Wild Wild Women

, 1959
Nella città l'inferno
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of ...and the Wild Wild Women
7.1
...and the Wild Wild Women - Trailer
...and the Wild Wild Women  Trailer

Synopsis

A young girl comes to prison and experiences the entire prison subculture. The inmates she befriends vary from big tough dangerous dames to smaller submissive ladies who are totally lost in prison life.

Cast

Anna Magnani
Egle
Giulietta Masina
Lina
Milly
Sister Giuseppina
Marcella Rovena
Signora Luisa
Miranda Campa
Ida Maroni
Saro Urzì
Renato Salvatori
Alberto Sordi
Alberto Sordi
Marcella Valeri
Umberto Spadaro
Sergio Fantoni
Alba Maiolini
Director Renato Castellani
Writer Suso Cecchi D'Amico, Isa Mari
Composer Roman Vlad
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 29 January 1959
Release date
15 May 1959 Germany
29 January 1959 Italy
Production Riama Film, Francinex
Also known as
Nella città l'inferno, Frauen hinter Gittern, ...and the Wild Wild Women, A pokol városában, As Grades do Inferno, Bag kvindefængslets mure, Caged, Die Hölle in der Stadt, En la ciudad el infierno, Gynaikes tis amartias, Hell in the City, Helvetti on irti, Inferno na Cidade, Infierno en la ciudad, Kvinnefengselet, Kvinnefengslet, Kvinnor bakom galler, L'Enfer dans la ville, Piekło w mieście, Şehirdeki Cehennem, The Wild Wild Women, Γυναίκες της αμαρτίας, Ад посреди города, 街の中の地獄, De Hel in de Stad

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
...and the Wild Wild Women - Trailer
...and the Wild Wild Women Trailer
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