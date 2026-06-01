A young girl comes to prison and experiences the entire prison subculture. The inmates she befriends vary from big tough dangerous dames to smaller submissive ladies who are totally lost in prison life.
Nella città l'inferno, Frauen hinter Gittern, ...and the Wild Wild Women, A pokol városában, As Grades do Inferno, Bag kvindefængslets mure, Caged, Die Hölle in der Stadt, En la ciudad el infierno, Gynaikes tis amartias, Hell in the City, Helvetti on irti, Inferno na Cidade, Infierno en la ciudad, Kvinnefengselet, Kvinnefengslet, Kvinnor bakom galler, L'Enfer dans la ville, Piekło w mieście, Şehirdeki Cehennem, The Wild Wild Women, Γυναίκες της αμαρτίας, Ад посреди города, 街の中の地獄, De Hel in de Stad