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6.1
Kinoafisha
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A Cuckoo and a Blackbird
6.1
A Cuckoo and a Blackbird
, 1949
Kukushka i skvorets
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Synopsis
The cuckoo does not incubate its chicks and does not have a family. But the starlings were able to prove to the cuckoo that the family is a support in trouble and joy, and therefore everyone needs it.
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Director
Vladimir Polkovnikov
,
Leonid Amalrik
Writer
Sergey Mikhalkov
Composer
Yuriy Nikolskiy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1949
World premiere
21 March 1949
Release date
21 March 1949
Russia
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kukushka i skvorets, A Cuckoo and a Blackbird, Кукушка и скворец, Зозуля та шпак
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Cartoon rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
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