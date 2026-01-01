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Poster of A Cuckoo and a Blackbird
6.1
Kinoafisha Films A Cuckoo and a Blackbird
6.1

A Cuckoo and a Blackbird

, 1949
Kukushka i skvorets
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of A Cuckoo and a Blackbird
6.1

Synopsis

The cuckoo does not incubate its chicks and does not have a family. But the starlings were able to prove to the cuckoo that the family is a support in trouble and joy, and therefore everyone needs it.
Director Vladimir Polkovnikov, Leonid Amalrik
Writer Sergey Mikhalkov
Composer Yuriy Nikolskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1949
World premiere 21 March 1949
Release date
21 March 1949 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kukushka i skvorets, A Cuckoo and a Blackbird, Кукушка и скворец, Зозуля та шпак

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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