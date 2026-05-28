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Night Shift
3.5
Night Shift
, 2026
Night Shift
USA / Thriller
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3.5
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Synopsis
A museum guard's night takes a deadly turn when criminals force her to aid a diamond heist in exchange for her husband's life.
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Cast
Chris Moss
Monte
Stephen Barrington
Richard Johnson
Vincent Rivera
Sebastian Martinez
Apryl Jones
Deborah Johnson
Arthur Clark
Detective True
Anton Peeples
Jimmy
Idrees Degas
Walter
Susan Lavelle
Meredith
Rob Smith
Armed Guard #2
Provat DuBois
Demitri
Brannon Watson
Armed Guard 1
Dante Ayala
Jared
Director
Chris Stokes
Composer
Immanuel Rich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
28 May 2026
World premiere
28 May 2026
Release date
6 June 2026
USA
Production
Footage Films
Also known as
Night Shift
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Film rating
3.5
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Showtimes
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