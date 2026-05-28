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3.5
Kinoafisha Films Night Shift
3.5

Night Shift

, 2026
Night Shift
USA / Thriller
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3.5
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Synopsis

A museum guard's night takes a deadly turn when criminals force her to aid a diamond heist in exchange for her husband's life.

Cast

Chris Moss
Monte
Stephen Barrington
Richard Johnson
Vincent Rivera
Sebastian Martinez
Apryl Jones
Deborah Johnson
Arthur Clark
Detective True
Anton Peeples
Jimmy
Idrees Degas
Walter
Susan Lavelle
Meredith
Rob Smith
Armed Guard #2
Provat DuBois
Demitri
Brannon Watson
Armed Guard 1
Dante Ayala
Jared
Director Chris Stokes
Composer Immanuel Rich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 28 May 2026
World premiere 28 May 2026
Release date
6 June 2026 USA
Production Footage Films
Also known as
Night Shift

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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