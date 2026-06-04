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Poster of Poldi
6.2
Poldi - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Poldi
6.2

Poldi

, 2026
Poldi
Germany / Documentary, Sport
Trailers
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Poster of Poldi
6.2
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Poldi - Official trailer
Poldi   Official trailer

Synopsis

Footballer, entrepreneur, fan favorite and true community hero — Lukas Podolski reflects on his journey and what comes next in this intimate documentary.

Cast

Lukas Podolski
Self
Andrés Iniesta
Self
Irene Gawronski
Self
Toni Kroos
Self
Willi Breuer
Self
Christian Gaier
Self
Krystyna Podolska
Self
Helene Podolski
Self
Justina Podolski
Self
Louis Podolski
Self
Director Simone Schillinger, Kai Sehr
Writer Simone Schillinger, Nicolas Berse, Cody Christensen, Kilian Lieb
Composer Tai Jason
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Production year 2026
Online premiere 4 June 2026
World premiere 4 June 2026
Production BTF, Signature Studios
Also known as
Poldi, 科隆王子：波多尔斯基的足球人生

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Poldi - Official trailer
Poldi Official trailer
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