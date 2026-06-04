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Poldi
6.2
Poldi
, 2026
Poldi
Germany / Documentary, Sport
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Poldi
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
Footballer, entrepreneur, fan favorite and true community hero — Lukas Podolski reflects on his journey and what comes next in this intimate documentary.
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Cast
Lukas Podolski
Self
Andrés Iniesta
Self
Irene Gawronski
Self
Toni Kroos
Self
Willi Breuer
Self
Christian Gaier
Self
Krystyna Podolska
Self
Helene Podolski
Self
Justina Podolski
Self
Louis Podolski
Self
Director
Simone Schillinger
,
Kai Sehr
Writer
Simone Schillinger
,
Nicolas Berse
,
Cody Christensen
,
Kilian Lieb
Composer
Tai Jason
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Production year
2026
Online premiere
4 June 2026
World premiere
4 June 2026
Production
BTF, Signature Studios
Also known as
Poldi, 科隆王子：波多尔斯基的足球人生
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
15
votes
6.3
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