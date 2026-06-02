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Poster of Fathers
9.1
Kinoafisha Films Fathers
9.1

Fathers

, 2026
Fathers
USA / Drama, Detective, Thriller
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Fathers
9.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A young girl is kidnapped but it's not long until we realize things are much more complex as her captor presents a completely different picture. Natalie must figure out what is actually true and what isn't before it's too late.

Cast

Kaiti Wallen
Natalie Dryden
Harley Wallen
Bobby Nash
Jerry Hayes
Calvin Dryden
Kayden Bryce
Emmy
Emilia Wallen
Young Natalie
Leslie Mechigian
Bridget Porter
Deon Hunt
Detective Parker
Yancey Fuqua
Detective Booker
Grover McCants
Chief Norris
Giovanni Arion Brown
Fred
Director Harley Wallen
Writer Harley Wallen
Composer Kaizad Patel, Firoze Patel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 2 June 2026
World premiere 2 June 2026
Production Hunt Genesis Productions, Painted Creek Productions, Unorthodox Outcast Studios
Also known as
Fathers

Film rating

9.1
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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