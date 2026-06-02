Cast
Kaiti Wallen
Natalie Dryden
Jerry Hayes
Calvin Dryden
Emilia Wallen
Young Natalie
Leslie Mechigian
Bridget Porter
Deon Hunt
Detective Parker
Yancey Fuqua
Detective Booker
Grover McCants
Chief Norris
Giovanni Arion Brown
Fred
Cast and Crew
Director
Harley Wallen
Writer
Harley Wallen
Composer
Kaizad Patel, Firoze Patel
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
2 June 2026
World premiere
2 June 2026
Production
Hunt Genesis Productions, Painted Creek Productions, Unorthodox Outcast Studios