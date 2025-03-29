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Poster of Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
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Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
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Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma

, 2025
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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Poster of Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
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Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma - Trailer
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma  Trailer

Synopsis

In 2021, ordinary people Shane Brady and Emily Zercher were hacked. $20,000 stolen. This story begins based on those true events. The rest? What we wish we could have done to that bastard.

Cast

Owen Atlas
Ralph Rumble
Richard Riehle
Santa Claus
Chandler Riggs
Chandler Riggs
The Chameleon
Katelyn Nacon
Katelyn Nacon
CIA Agent Kate
Tiago Martinez
Napoleon The Sick
Augie Duke
Augie Duke
Amy Rumble
Xavier Jimenez
Muscle Mark
Wyatt Solis
Gasparilla Pirate Scartooth
Shane Brady
Shane Brady
Mark Rumble
Emily Ashby
Sin-Uh-Bun
Elisa Lau
Michael Reed
Director Shane Brady
Writer Shane Brady
Composer Chris Dudley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 2 June 2026
World premiere 29 March 2025
Production Scatena & Rosner Films
Also known as
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma

Film rating

7.1
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5.5 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

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Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma - Trailer
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma Trailer
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