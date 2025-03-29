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Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
7.1
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
, 2025
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
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Synopsis
In 2021, ordinary people Shane Brady and Emily Zercher were hacked. $20,000 stolen. This story begins based on those true events. The rest? What we wish we could have done to that bastard.
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Cast
Owen Atlas
Ralph Rumble
Richard Riehle
Santa Claus
Chandler Riggs
The Chameleon
Katelyn Nacon
CIA Agent Kate
Tiago Martinez
Napoleon The Sick
Augie Duke
Amy Rumble
Xavier Jimenez
Muscle Mark
Wyatt Solis
Gasparilla Pirate Scartooth
Shane Brady
Mark Rumble
Emily Ashby
Sin-Uh-Bun
Elisa Lau
Michael Reed
Director
Shane Brady
Writer
Shane Brady
Composer
Chris Dudley
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
2 June 2026
World premiere
29 March 2025
Production
Scatena & Rosner Films
Also known as
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
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7.1
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