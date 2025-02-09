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Poster of Hunting Matthew Nichols
5.6
Hunting Matthew Nichols - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hunting Matthew Nichols
5.6

Hunting Matthew Nichols

, 2024
Hunting Matthew Nichols
Canada, USA / Crime, Horror, Detective / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Hunting Matthew Nichols
5.6
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Hunting Matthew Nichols - Trailer
Hunting Matthew Nichols  Trailer

Synopsis

Twenty-three years after her brother mysteriously disappeared on Vancouver Island, a documentary filmmaker sets out to solve his missing person's case. When a disturbing piece of evidence is revealed, she comes to believe he might still be alive.

Cast

Markian Tarasiuk
Markian Tarasiuk
Self
Miranda MacDougall
Tara Nichols
Christine Willes
Pam Hamilton
Joe Costa
Dr. Ian Leserge
Jay Hindle
Ryan Alexander McDonald
Ryan McDonald
Bianca Stein
Young Tara
Susinn McFarlen
Brenda Nichols
James Ross
Matthew Nichols
Issiah Bullbear
Jordan Reimer
Trevor Carroll
Mitchell Reimer
Director Markian Tarasiuk
Writer Markian Tarasiuk, Sean Harris Oliver
Composer Jeff Griffiths, Christopher Donald King
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 2 June 2026
World premiere 9 February 2025
Release date
10 April 2026 Canada 14A
10 April 2026 USA R
Budget $250,000
Worldwide Gross $710,532
Production Dropshock Pictures, Moon7, Play Mgmt Media
Also known as
Hunting Matthew Nichols, O Mistério de Matthew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Hunting Matthew Nichols - Trailer
Hunting Matthew Nichols Trailer
Hunting Matthew Nichols - Teaser
Hunting Matthew Nichols Teaser
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