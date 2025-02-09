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Hunting Matthew Nichols
5.6
Hunting Matthew Nichols
, 2024
Hunting Matthew Nichols
Canada, USA / Crime, Horror, Detective / 18+
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Hunting Matthew Nichols
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Synopsis
Twenty-three years after her brother mysteriously disappeared on Vancouver Island, a documentary filmmaker sets out to solve his missing person's case. When a disturbing piece of evidence is revealed, she comes to believe he might still be alive.
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Cast
Markian Tarasiuk
Self
Miranda MacDougall
Tara Nichols
Christine Willes
Pam Hamilton
Joe Costa
Dr. Ian Leserge
Jay Hindle
Ryan Alexander McDonald
Ryan McDonald
Bianca Stein
Young Tara
Susinn McFarlen
Brenda Nichols
James Ross
Matthew Nichols
Issiah Bullbear
Jordan Reimer
Trevor Carroll
Mitchell Reimer
Director
Markian Tarasiuk
Writer
Markian Tarasiuk
,
Sean Harris Oliver
Composer
Jeff Griffiths
,
Christopher Donald King
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
2 June 2026
World premiere
9 February 2025
Release date
10 April 2026
Canada
14A
10 April 2026
USA
R
Budget
$250,000
Worldwide Gross
$710,532
Production
Dropshock Pictures, Moon7, Play Mgmt Media
Also known as
Hunting Matthew Nichols, O Mistério de Matthew
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Film rating
5.6
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5.6
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