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HomeTown Hero
HomeTown Hero
, 2026
HomeTown Hero
USA / Drama
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Synopsis
A Samoan-American family struggles to stay together in fighting the backlash from social ills and financial stress while trying to keep their traditions and culture alive.
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Cast
Russell Satele
Johann Tuiolosega
Lori Pelenise Tuisano
Angie Tuiolosega
Itumalomanu'atele Uikirifi
Jakey Tuiolosega
Maima Savusa
Gigi Tuiolosega
Pal Tafiti
Toa Tuiolosega
Crichton Uale
Curtis
Charlie Prescott
Apelu
Christopher Pierce
Ikaika
Mason Manuma
Alvin
Tully Galuvao
Melvin
Writer
Julian Cepeda
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
1 June 2026
World premiere
1 June 2026
Production
Stories 4 Days
Also known as
HomeTown Hero
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