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Poster of HomeTown Hero
Kinoafisha Films HomeTown Hero

HomeTown Hero

, 2026
HomeTown Hero
USA / Drama
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Poster of HomeTown Hero
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Synopsis

A Samoan-American family struggles to stay together in fighting the backlash from social ills and financial stress while trying to keep their traditions and culture alive.

Cast

Russell Satele
Johann Tuiolosega
Lori Pelenise Tuisano
Angie Tuiolosega
Itumalomanu'atele Uikirifi
Jakey Tuiolosega
Maima Savusa
Gigi Tuiolosega
Pal Tafiti
Toa Tuiolosega
Crichton Uale
Curtis
Charlie Prescott
Apelu
Christopher Pierce
Ikaika
Mason Manuma
Alvin
Tully Galuvao
Melvin
Writer Julian Cepeda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 June 2026
World premiere 1 June 2026
Production Stories 4 Days
Also known as
HomeTown Hero

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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