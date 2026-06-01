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Isolation
Isolation
, 2026
Isolation
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller
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Synopsis
Isolation explores loneliness, grief, loss, and the struggles of mental health. All within a pursuit of understanding one's purpose. It's a coalescence of one's trauma and working through it while performing at a high level.
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Cast
Lindsay Walker
Versh Guard
Timothy Banfield
James Drake Coleman
Logan
James Drake Coleman
Logan
Sheilava
A.M.I.
Travis Hedges Williams
Director John Camble
Ervin Brown
Joe
Chiara McCarty
Commander Lewis
Mark Cabrera
Badill Goon
Mark Cabrera
Badill Goon
Mark Cabrera
Badill Goon
James Caleb Lindsley
Christopher
Director
James Drake Coleman
Writer
James Drake Coleman
Composer
James Drake Coleman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
1 June 2026
World premiere
1 June 2026
Budget
$20,000
Production
Wild Canvas Media, Regardless Productions, Reed Street Films
Also known as
Isolation
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