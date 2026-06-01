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Kinoafisha Films Isolation

Isolation

, 2026
Isolation
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller
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Synopsis

Isolation explores loneliness, grief, loss, and the struggles of mental health. All within a pursuit of understanding one's purpose. It's a coalescence of one's trauma and working through it while performing at a high level.

Cast

Lindsay Walker
Versh Guard
Timothy Banfield
James Drake Coleman
Logan
James Drake Coleman
Logan
Sheilava
A.M.I.
Travis Hedges Williams
Director John Camble
Ervin Brown
Joe
Chiara McCarty
Commander Lewis
Mark Cabrera
Badill Goon
Mark Cabrera
Badill Goon
Mark Cabrera
Badill Goon
James Caleb Lindsley
Christopher
Director James Drake Coleman
Writer James Drake Coleman
Composer James Drake Coleman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 June 2026
World premiere 1 June 2026
Budget $20,000
Production Wild Canvas Media, Regardless Productions, Reed Street Films
Also known as
Isolation

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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