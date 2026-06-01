When a ruthless Slovak vampire seizes control of the criminal underworld, only one man stands in his way. To destroy the monster, he must become what he hunts. Officer Washington is the ultimate vampire assassin. After Washington's fiancee is murdered by Slovak during a failed undercover sting, vengeance becomes his only purpose. But he knows he's no match for a centuries old predator. Desperate, he seeks out the reclusive Master Kao, a legendary figure who teaches him the forbidden ways of the vampire. Training alone isn't enough. To face Slovak, Washington must cross the line and undergo the transformation himself. Now he walks a razor's edge: kill Slovak and find a way to reverse the curse or succumb to the darkness and join him in the underworld forever.