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Kinoafisha Films Ultimate Vampire Assassin

Ultimate Vampire Assassin

, 2026
Ultimate Vampire Assassin
USA / Action
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Synopsis

When a ruthless Slovak vampire seizes control of the criminal underworld, only one man stands in his way. To destroy the monster, he must become what he hunts. Officer Washington is the ultimate vampire assassin. After Washington's fiancee is murdered by Slovak during a failed undercover sting, vengeance becomes his only purpose. But he knows he's no match for a centuries old predator. Desperate, he seeks out the reclusive Master Kao, a legendary figure who teaches him the forbidden ways of the vampire. Training alone isn't enough. To face Slovak, Washington must cross the line and undergo the transformation himself. Now he walks a razor's edge: kill Slovak and find a way to reverse the curse or succumb to the darkness and join him in the underworld forever.

Cast

Gerald Okamura
Master Kao
Ron Hall
Washington
Ron Hall
Writer Ron Hall
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 June 2026
World premiere 1 June 2026
Budget $120,000
Production Cine Excel Entertainment
Also known as
Ultimate Vampire Assassin

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
8.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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