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Poster of Alien Disclosure Day
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Alien Disclosure Day
6.7

Alien Disclosure Day

, 2026
Alien Disclosure Day
USA / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Going 2
Not going 0
Poster of Alien Disclosure Day
6.7
Going 2
Not going 0

Synopsis

The U.S. sends miners to excavate a distant planet. As they return, they unknowingly pick up alien stowaways. The ship loses communication with Earth, and a response team is sent to board the ship. Before dying, the team sends a message saying the ship is infested with aliens. Shortly after, escape pods land on Earth. Aliens exit and begin a human killing spree. The infested ship cannot be shot down, but a second response team manages to board. Now, they must figure out how to self-destruct the ship and rescue any survivors before humanity is completely wiped out.

Cast

Eugenia Gonzales
Self - Captain Vega
Matthew Gademske
Draven
Grace Nix
Amy
Sunami Rodriguez
Adams
Montel Bush
Wilson
Jerry Ferrell
Max
Robert Alkire II
General Kruger
Davon Smith
Zavala
Sam Little
Self - Snider
Courtney Marie Simpson
Jennings
Krymis J Fernando
Lester Sorrento
Aris Averkiou
Doctor Paul Cook
Director Adrian Avila
Writer Adrian Avila, Gabriel Avila
Composer Mikel Shane Prather, PJ Ramirez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 29 May 2026
World premiere 29 May 2026
Production The Asylum
Also known as
Alien Disclosure Day, Alien Discovery Day, Dia D

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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