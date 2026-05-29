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Hyped UP Bunnies
Hyped UP Bunnies
, 2026
Hyped UP Bunnies
USA / Action, Crime, Drama
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Hyped UP Bunnies
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Synopsis
Three exotic dancers, Mercedes, Jaguar, and Alexis accidentally witness a violent gun showdown. Now, they're not just dancing for dollars, they're running for their lives. Leaving their old world in the dust, the trio hijacks a ri...
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Cast
Ken Holmes
Pastor Clark
Byron Brown
Detective Black
Deuandra T. Brown
Mercedes
Kelly Ngoc Mac
Kat Kitty
Kenneth Dean Tran
Detective Holland
Hailey Forbis
Veronica Lars
Narissa Smith
Honey
Glenn B Jackson
Mark
Samantha Dang
Donna
Virgel Fout
Ricky Roulette
Rodney Smith
Edgar
Alex Morgan
Logan
Director
Deuandra T. Brown
Writer
Deuandra T. Brown
Composer
Deuandra T. Brown
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2026
Online premiere
29 May 2026
World premiere
29 May 2026
Production
Detaron Productions
Also known as
Hyped UP Bunnies
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