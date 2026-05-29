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Hyped UP Bunnies - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hyped UP Bunnies

Hyped UP Bunnies

, 2026
Hyped UP Bunnies
USA / Action, Crime, Drama
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Hyped UP Bunnies - Trailer
Hyped UP Bunnies  Trailer

Synopsis

Three exotic dancers, Mercedes, Jaguar, and Alexis accidentally witness a violent gun showdown. Now, they're not just dancing for dollars, they're running for their lives. Leaving their old world in the dust, the trio hijacks a ri...

Cast

Ken Holmes
Ken Holmes
Pastor Clark
Byron Brown
Detective Black
Deuandra T. Brown
Mercedes
Kelly Ngoc Mac
Kat Kitty
Kenneth Dean Tran
Detective Holland
Hailey Forbis
Veronica Lars
Narissa Smith
Honey
Glenn B Jackson
Mark
Samantha Dang
Donna
Virgel Fout
Ricky Roulette
Rodney Smith
Edgar
Alex Morgan
Logan
Director Deuandra T. Brown
Writer Deuandra T. Brown
Composer Deuandra T. Brown
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2026
Online premiere 29 May 2026
World premiere 29 May 2026
Production Detaron Productions
Also known as
Hyped UP Bunnies

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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Hyped UP Bunnies - Trailer
Hyped UP Bunnies Trailer
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