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Poster of Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time
5.8

Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time

, 2026
Dibu Martínez: El pibe que ataja el tiempo
Argentina / Documentary, Sport
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Poster of Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time
5.8
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Synopsis

Emiliano, a dreamy boy from Mar del Plata, became the ‘Dibu’ we all know today, one of the great heroes of Argentine football. Written by Hernán Casciari and directed by Gustavo Cova, it tells the story of this kid who discovers he has the power to stop time and argues with a ball that reminds him of all the challenges he has ahead. With a combination of animated sequences created by Liniers, archival footage, and interviews with his friends, family, and teammates, it is a tender and brave account of how his inner strength led him to achieve glory, becoming an inspiration for new generations.

Cast

Leo Messi
Leo Messi
Self
Mago Radagast
Ball
Emiliano Martínez
Self
Lionel Scaloni
Self
Miguel Ángel Santoro
Self
Director Gustavo Cova
Writer Hernán Casciari, Christian Basilis, Ariel Fernández, Gustavo Cova
Composer Pablo Sala
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 28 May 2026
World premiere 2 May 2026
Production Netflix, Pegsa Group
Also known as
Dibu Martínez: El pibe que ataja el tiempo, Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time, Dibu Martínez: Der Junge, der die Zeit anhält, Dibu Martínez: O Garoto que Parava o Tempo, Emi Martínez: Dzieciak, który potrafi zatrzymać czas, Emi Martínez: El niño que detiene el tiempo, Emiliano Martinez: Gutten som får tiden til å stå stille, Emiliano Martínez: Pojken som kunde stoppa tiden, 艾米利亚诺·马丁内斯：守住时间的男孩

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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