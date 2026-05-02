Emiliano, a dreamy boy from Mar del Plata, became the ‘Dibu’ we all know today, one of the great heroes of Argentine football. Written by Hernán Casciari and directed by Gustavo Cova, it tells the story of this kid who discovers he has the power to stop time and argues with a ball that reminds him of all the challenges he has ahead. With a combination of animated sequences created by Liniers, archival footage, and interviews with his friends, family, and teammates, it is a tender and brave account of how his inner strength led him to achieve glory, becoming an inspiration for new generations.
Dibu Martínez: El pibe que ataja el tiempo, Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time, Dibu Martínez: Der Junge, der die Zeit anhält, Dibu Martínez: O Garoto que Parava o Tempo, Emi Martínez: Dzieciak, który potrafi zatrzymać czas, Emi Martínez: El niño que detiene el tiempo, Emiliano Martinez: Gutten som får tiden til å stå stille, Emiliano Martínez: Pojken som kunde stoppa tiden, 艾米利亚诺·马丁内斯：守住时间的男孩
Film rating
5.8
Rate13 votes
6.2IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.