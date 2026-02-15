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Tristan Forever
8.0
Tristan Forever
, 2026
Tristan Forever
Switzerland / Documentary
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Synopsis
For 30 years, a doctor from Paris has maintained a friendship with a fisherman on Tristan da Cunha, the most isolated inhabited island in the world. Now he travels back one more time, with the plan to stay there for good.
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Cast
Loran Bonnardot
Loran
Martin Green
Martin
Glenda Rogers
Glenda
Anderson Green
Anderson
Conrad Glass
Police Officer
Philip Kendall
Administrator
Holly Rogers
Holly
Jason Green
Jason
Director
Tobias Nölle
,
Loran Bonnardot
Writer
Tobias Nölle
Composer
Michael Sauter
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
15 February 2026
Production
Hugofilm Features, SRG - SSR, Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF)
Also known as
Tristan Forever, Na zawsze Tristan, Τριστάν για πάντα
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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