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Poster of Tristan Forever
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Tristan Forever
8.0

Tristan Forever

, 2026
Tristan Forever
Switzerland / Documentary
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Poster of Tristan Forever
8.0
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Synopsis

For 30 years, a doctor from Paris has maintained a friendship with a fisherman on Tristan da Cunha, the most isolated inhabited island in the world. Now he travels back one more time, with the plan to stay there for good.

Cast

Loran Bonnardot
Loran
Martin Green
Martin
Glenda Rogers
Glenda
Anderson Green
Anderson
Conrad Glass
Police Officer
Philip Kendall
Administrator
Holly Rogers
Holly
Jason Green
Jason
Director Tobias Nölle, Loran Bonnardot
Writer Tobias Nölle
Composer Michael Sauter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 February 2026
Production Hugofilm Features, SRG - SSR, Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF)
Also known as
Tristan Forever, Na zawsze Tristan, Τριστάν για πάντα

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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