Forty years after the release of Claude Lanzmann’s monumental film Shoah, Guillaume Ribot reveals the director’s relentless pursuit to tell the untold, using only Lanzmann’s words and unseen footage from the masterpiece.
ProductionLes Films du Poisson, Les Films Aleph, Arte France
Also known as
Je n'avais que le néant - Shoah par Lanzmann, All I Had Was Nothingness, Ich hatte nur das Nichts - Shoah von Claude Lanzmann, Je n'avais que le néant, Nie miałem nic poza pustką. Shoah Lanzmanna, לא היה לי אלא כלום: שואה מאת קלוד לנצמן