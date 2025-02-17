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Poster of All I Had Was Nothingness
7.3
All I Had Was Nothingness - Subtitled clip
Kinoafisha Films All I Had Was Nothingness
7.3

All I Had Was Nothingness

, 2025
Je n'avais que le néant - Shoah par Lanzmann
France / Documentary, History, War / 18+
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Poster of All I Had Was Nothingness
7.3
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All I Had Was Nothingness - Subtitled clip
All I Had Was Nothingness  Subtitled clip

Synopsis

Forty years after the release of Claude Lanzmann’s monumental film Shoah, Guillaume Ribot reveals the director’s relentless pursuit to tell the untold, using only Lanzmann’s words and unseen footage from the masterpiece.

Cast

Claude Lanzmann
Self
Director Guillaume Ribot
Writer Guillaume Ribot
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 19 November 2025
World premiere 17 February 2025
Release date
26 November 2025 France
Production Les Films du Poisson, Les Films Aleph, Arte France
Also known as
Je n'avais que le néant - Shoah par Lanzmann, All I Had Was Nothingness, Ich hatte nur das Nichts - Shoah von Claude Lanzmann, Je n'avais que le néant, Nie miałem nic poza pustką. Shoah Lanzmanna, לא היה לי אלא כלום: שואה מאת קלוד לנצמן

Film rating

7.3
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7.3 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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All I Had Was Nothingness - Subtitled clip
All I Had Was Nothingness Subtitled clip
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