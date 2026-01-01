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Kinoafisha Films Blood on the Promontory

Blood on the Promontory

Blood on the Promontory
USA / Drama, Western / 18+

Synopsis

Five convicts shackled together try to escape through the mountains after a violent train robbery.

Cast

Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington
Jai Courtney
Jai Courtney
Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid
Jaeden Martell
Jaeden Martell
LaMonica Garrett
LaMonica Garrett
Tokala Black Elk
Thousand Eyes
Spencer Jarman
Assistant
Noel Fisher
Noel Fisher
Dallas Roberts
Dallas Roberts
Ronan Hice
Panicked Pink
Kevin Rankin
Kevin Rankin
Director Ray Mendoza
Writer Evan Cooper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Big Newport Studios, WME Independent
Also known as
Blood on the Promontory

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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