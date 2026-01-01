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Blood on the Promontory
Blood on the Promontory
Blood on the Promontory
USA / Drama, Western / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Five convicts shackled together try to escape through the mountains after a violent train robbery.
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Cast
Sam Worthington
Jai Courtney
Jack Quaid
Jaeden Martell
LaMonica Garrett
Tokala Black Elk
Thousand Eyes
Spencer Jarman
Assistant
Noel Fisher
Dallas Roberts
Ronan Hice
Panicked Pink
Kevin Rankin
Director
Ray Mendoza
Writer
Evan Cooper
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Big Newport Studios, WME Independent
Also known as
Blood on the Promontory
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