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Poster of Opera di Roma: TOSCA
Kinoafisha Films Opera di Roma: TOSCA

Opera di Roma: TOSCA

, 2025
Tosca (Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, 2025)
Italy / Music / 18+
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Synopsis

An extraordinary event marking the run-up to the opening of the Rome Opera House for the 2025/2026 season and celebrating the 125th anniversary of *Tosca*.

Cast

Jonathan Tetelman
Eleonora Buratto
Luca Salsi
Gabriele Sagona
Domenico Colaianni
Matteo Mezzaro
Michele Mariotti
Director Fabrizio Guttuso Alaimo
Composer Giacomo Puccini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 January 2025
World premiere 1 January 2025
Also known as
Il capolavoro di Puccini compie 125 anni Tosca (Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, 2025)

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