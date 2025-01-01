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Opera di Roma: TOSCA
Opera di Roma: TOSCA
, 2025
Tosca (Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, 2025)
Italy / Music / 18+
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Synopsis
An extraordinary event marking the run-up to the opening of the Rome Opera House for the 2025/2026 season and celebrating the 125th anniversary of *Tosca*.
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Cast
Jonathan Tetelman
Eleonora Buratto
Luca Salsi
Gabriele Sagona
Domenico Colaianni
Matteo Mezzaro
Michele Mariotti
Director
Fabrizio Guttuso Alaimo
Composer
Giacomo Puccini
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2025
Online premiere
1 January 2025
World premiere
1 January 2025
Also known as
Il capolavoro di Puccini compie 125 anni Tosca (Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, 2025)
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