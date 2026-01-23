Ace and his crew of elite street racers are forced into a high-stakes mission when a shadowy organization threatens someone close to him. In the aftermath of Four Amigos, they find themselves working for the infamous Church of Assassins, tasked with pulling off an impossible job. But as they push their limits, they uncover a chilling truth-failure was always part of the plan. Betrayal, speed, and survival collide in this adrenaline-fueled thriller where the real race isn't just for victory, but for their lives.