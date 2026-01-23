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Poster of Speed Faster
5.2
Speed Faster - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Speed Faster
5.2

Speed Faster

, 2026
Speed Faster
USA / Action
Trailers
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Poster of Speed Faster
5.2
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Speed Faster - Trailer
Speed Faster  Trailer

Synopsis

Ace and his crew of elite street racers are forced into a high-stakes mission when a shadowy organization threatens someone close to him. In the aftermath of Four Amigos, they find themselves working for the infamous Church of Assassins, tasked with pulling off an impossible job. But as they push their limits, they uncover a chilling truth-failure was always part of the plan. Betrayal, speed, and survival collide in this adrenaline-fueled thriller where the real race isn't just for victory, but for their lives.

Cast

Jason Park
Ace
Rahul Singh
Zee
Khary Logan
Khary
Nicholas Carr
Perfect Sharpe
Joshua Brooks
Nadia Adelay
Tina
Haley Johnson
Mindy
Christopher Deon
Ross
Juliet Rosa
Margo
Chozy Aiyub
Chino
Harrison Watson
Harry
Director Jason Park
Writer Jason Park
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 23 January 2026
World premiere 23 January 2026
Budget $2,000,000
Production Hypatude
Also known as
Speed Faster

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Speed Faster - Trailer
Speed Faster Trailer
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