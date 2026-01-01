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Poster of Cheburashka 2. Svet, kamera, apelsin!
Kinoafisha Films Cheburashka 2. Svet, kamera, apelsin!

Cheburashka 2. Svet, kamera, apelsin!

, 2026
Russia / Documentary
Poster of Cheburashka 2. Svet, kamera, apelsin!

Cast

Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Elena Yakovleva
Elena Yakovleva
Polina Maksimova
Polina Maksimova
Dmitry Lysenkov
Dmitry Lysenkov
Olga Kuzmina
Olga Kuzmina
Sergey Lavygin
Sergey Lavygin
Eva Smirnova
Eva Smirnova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 32 minutes
Production year 2026

Film rating

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