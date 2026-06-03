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Poster of PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore in Cinemas
Kinoafisha Films PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore in Cinemas

PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore in Cinemas

, 2026
PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore in Cinemas
South Korea / Documentary, Music, Animation
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Poster of PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore in Cinemas
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Synopsis

PLAVE, the group that has now become legendary, brings you an intense performance that only they can deliver. The historic moment when the first virtual idol group entered the Gocheok Sky Dome — the overwhelming energy of [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore, a night filled with shared emotion, now unfolds on the big screen! From “Dash,” the anthem that signaled the start of a new generation, to the heartfelt fan songs dedicated solely to PLLI, relive the dreamlike moments achieved together in theaters once more.

Cast

예준
노아
밤비
은호
하민
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 3 June 2026
Release date
3 June 2026 Great Britain 12A
5 June 2026 Hong Kong
3 June 2026 Indonesia
18 June 2026 Latvia N12
5 June 2026 Macao B
3 June 2026 Singapore PG
3 June 2026 South Korea 12
5 June 2026 Taiwan
10 June 2026 Thailand
17 June 2026 Ukraine 12+

Cartoon rating

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