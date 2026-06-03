PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore in Cinemas
, 2026
PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore in Cinemas
South Korea / Documentary, Music, Animation
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Synopsis
PLAVE, the group that has now become legendary, brings you an intense performance that only they can deliver. The historic moment when the first virtual idol group entered the Gocheok Sky Dome — the overwhelming energy of [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore, a night filled with shared emotion, now unfolds on the big screen! From “Dash,” the anthem that signaled the start of a new generation, to the heartfelt fan songs dedicated solely to PLLI, relive the dreamlike moments achieved together in theaters once more.