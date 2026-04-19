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Crossing a Dawn
6.8
Crossing a Dawn
, 2026
Crossing A Dawn
China / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
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6.8
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Crossing a Dawn
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Synopsis
During a date, Xu Qiu and Chen Yuzhou's serendipitous encounter leads to repeatedly thwarted attempts at intimacy, yet a night of urban wonders gradually unveils their guarded emotions, culminating in an unforgettable love.
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Cast
马思纯
张艺凡
Song Yang
Ma Sichun
Xu Qiu
Xingchen Lü
Moyan Wen
Edward Chen
Chen Yuzhou
Director
赵八斗
,
Badou Zhao
Writer
Badou Zhao
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
19 April 2026
Release date
22 May 2026
China
23 May 2026
Macao
Worldwide Gross
$2,514,644
Production
Momo Pictures
Also known as
Crossing A Dawn, 今晚正好, 纯爱地
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Film rating
6.8
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10
votes
7.3
IMDb
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