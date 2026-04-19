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Poster of Crossing a Dawn
6.8
Crossing a Dawn - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Crossing a Dawn
6.8

Crossing a Dawn

, 2026
Crossing A Dawn
China / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
Trailers
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Poster of Crossing a Dawn
6.8
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Crossing a Dawn - Trailer
Crossing a Dawn  Trailer

Synopsis

During a date, Xu Qiu and Chen Yuzhou's serendipitous encounter leads to repeatedly thwarted attempts at intimacy, yet a night of urban wonders gradually unveils their guarded emotions, culminating in an unforgettable love.

Cast

马思纯
张艺凡
Song Yang
Song Yang
Ma Sichun
Xu Qiu
Xingchen Lü
Moyan Wen
Edward Chen
Chen Yuzhou
Director 赵八斗, Badou Zhao
Writer Badou Zhao
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 April 2026
Release date
22 May 2026 China
23 May 2026 Macao
Worldwide Gross $2,514,644
Production Momo Pictures
Also known as
Crossing A Dawn, 今晚正好, 纯爱地

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Crossing a Dawn - Trailer
Crossing a Dawn Trailer
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