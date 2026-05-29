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Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak
9.6
Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak
, 2026
Chardikala
India / Drama
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Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak
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Synopsis
The film follows story of Bibi Bimal Kaur a mother and a wife who is falsely implicated in a major incident, leading to her being abandoned by society. She finds refuge in Punjab, where she moves from being a victim to a leader, ultimately
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Cast
Ammy Virk
Roopi Gill
Jarnail Singh
Naiqra Dhillon
Amiek Virk
Aks Mehraj
Shamsher
Sheena Saini
Parminder Gill
Mother
Sandeep Singh
Director
Amarjit Singh Saron
Composer
Advait Nemlekar
,
Arabinda Neog
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
29 May 2026
Release date
29 May 2026
Great Britain
12A
29 May 2026
India
29 May 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$271,287
Production
Mad 4 Films
Also known as
Chardikala, Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak
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Film rating
9.6
Rate
11
votes
9.2
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