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Poster of Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak
9.6
Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak
9.6

Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak

, 2026
Chardikala
India / Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak
9.6
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Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak - Teaser
Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak  Teaser

Synopsis

The film follows story of Bibi Bimal Kaur a mother and a wife who is falsely implicated in a major incident, leading to her being abandoned by society. She finds refuge in Punjab, where she moves from being a victim to a leader, ultimately

Cast

Ammy Virk
Roopi Gill
Jarnail Singh
Naiqra Dhillon
Amiek Virk
Aks Mehraj
Shamsher
Sheena Saini
Parminder Gill
Mother
Sandeep Singh
Director Amarjit Singh Saron
Composer Advait Nemlekar, Arabinda Neog
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 29 May 2026
Release date
29 May 2026 Great Britain 12A
29 May 2026 India
29 May 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $271,287
Production Mad 4 Films
Also known as
Chardikala, Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak

Film rating

9.6
Rate 11 votes
9.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak - Teaser
Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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