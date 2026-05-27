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Poster of Zombeid
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Zombeid
6.9

Zombeid

, 2026
Zombeid
India / Action, Horror, Thriller
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Zombeid
6.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Cast

Fahad Mustafa
Mehwish Hayat
Javed Sheikh
Mohsin Abbas Haider
Irfan Motiwala
Sho
Babar Ali
Dodi Khan
Ahsen Murad
Zayn Shah
Rameez
Syed Jameel
Police Wala
Director Nabeel Qureshi
Writer Fizza Ali Meerza, Nabeel Qureshi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 May 2026
Release date
27 May 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $96,022
Production Filmwala Pictures
Also known as
Zombeid

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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