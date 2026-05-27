Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Zombeid
6.9
Zombeid
, 2026
Zombeid
India / Action, Horror, Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Going
0
Not going
0
Cast
Fahad Mustafa
Mehwish Hayat
Javed Sheikh
Mohsin Abbas Haider
Irfan Motiwala
Sho
Babar Ali
Dodi Khan
Ahsen Murad
Zayn Shah
Rameez
Syed Jameel
Police Wala
Director
Nabeel Qureshi
Writer
Fizza Ali Meerza
,
Nabeel Qureshi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
27 May 2026
Release date
27 May 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$96,022
Production
Filmwala Pictures
Also known as
Zombeid
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree