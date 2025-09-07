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Poster of The Balloonists
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Balloonists
6.0

The Balloonists

, 2025
The Balloonists
USA, Austria / Action, Adventure, Biography / 18+
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Poster of The Balloonists
6.0
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Synopsis

Follows the improbable team of Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones, who, in 1999, competed against the world's finest pilots and extremely wealthy adventurers to become the first individuals to fly a hot air balloon around the globe nonstop.

Cast

Bertrand Piccard
Brian Jones
Director John Dauer
Composer Nick Foster, Sam Thompson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Austria
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 September 2025
Worldwide Gross $5,485
Production Anonymous Content, Red Bull Studios, Rise Films
Also known as
The Balloonists

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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