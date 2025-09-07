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The Balloonists
6.0
The Balloonists
, 2025
The Balloonists
USA, Austria / Action, Adventure, Biography / 18+
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Synopsis
Follows the improbable team of Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones, who, in 1999, competed against the world's finest pilots and extremely wealthy adventurers to become the first individuals to fly a hot air balloon around the globe nonstop.
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Cast
Bertrand Piccard
Brian Jones
Director
John Dauer
Composer
Nick Foster
,
Sam Thompson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Austria
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 September 2025
Worldwide Gross
$5,485
Production
Anonymous Content, Red Bull Studios, Rise Films
Also known as
The Balloonists
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
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