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Poster of I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
6.3
Kinoafisha Films I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
6.3

I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning

, 2026
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
USA / Drama
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Poster of I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
6.3
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Synopsis

Childhood friends Patrick, Shiv, Rian, Oli, and Conor played together, skipped school together, and dreamt of the lives they would have one day. Now they’re thirty, and the future they imagined is slipping quietly out of reach.

Cast

Anthony Boyle
Anthony Boyle
Patrick
Lola Petticrew
Shiv
Joe Cole
Joe Cole
Rian
Jay Lycurgo
Jay Lycurgo
Oli
Daryl McCormack
Conor
Millie Brady
Millie Brady
Emma
Lucie Shorthouse
Lucie Shorthouse
Sophie
James Eeles
Marcus
Ryan Walker-Edwards
Si
Moe Bilal
Cafe customer
Leon Edwards
Tyrone (segment: Tyrone) (segment: MMA Coach) (segment: Gang Leader)
Osmie Osman
Club dancer
Director Clio Barnard
Writer Enda Walsh, Clio Barnard, Keiran Goddard
Composer Harry Escott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 20 May 2026
Release date
16 December 2026 France
Production BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI), Curzon Films
Also known as
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning, Je vois des immeubles tomber comme la foudre

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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