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6.3
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I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
6.3
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
, 2026
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
USA / Drama
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6.3
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Synopsis
Childhood friends Patrick, Shiv, Rian, Oli, and Conor played together, skipped school together, and dreamt of the lives they would have one day. Now they’re thirty, and the future they imagined is slipping quietly out of reach.
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Cast
Anthony Boyle
Patrick
Lola Petticrew
Shiv
Joe Cole
Rian
Jay Lycurgo
Oli
Daryl McCormack
Conor
Millie Brady
Emma
Lucie Shorthouse
Sophie
James Eeles
Marcus
Ryan Walker-Edwards
Si
Moe Bilal
Cafe customer
Leon Edwards
Tyrone (segment: Tyrone) (segment: MMA Coach) (segment: Gang Leader)
Osmie Osman
Club dancer
Director
Clio Barnard
Writer
Enda Walsh
,
Clio Barnard
,
Keiran Goddard
Composer
Harry Escott
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
20 May 2026
Release date
16 December 2026
France
Production
BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI), Curzon Films
Also known as
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning, Je vois des immeubles tomber comme la foudre
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
14
votes
6.6
IMDb
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