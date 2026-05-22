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Poster of Mera Lyari
2.6
Mera Lyari - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mera Lyari
2.6

Mera Lyari

, 2026
Mera Lyari
Pakistan / Drama, Sport
Trailers
Poster of Mera Lyari
2.6
Mera Lyari - Trailer
Mera Lyari  Trailer

Synopsis

The story of two young women determined to pursue their football dreams.

Cast

Nayyar Ejaz
Arif Baloch
Dananeer Mobeen
Afsana Baloch
Samiya Mumtaz
Summaya Mumtaz
Shakira
Ayesha Omar
Behnaz Baloch
Adnan Shah
Faiq Khan
Writer Abu Aleeha
Composer Ali Allahditta
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Pakistan
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget $100,000
Worldwide Gross $3,533
Production Hawks Bay Studios
Also known as
Mera Lyari

Film rating

2.6
Rate 10 votes
2.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mera Lyari - Trailer
Mera Lyari Trailer
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