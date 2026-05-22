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2.6
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Mera Lyari
2.6
Mera Lyari
, 2026
Mera Lyari
Pakistan / Drama, Sport
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2.6
Mera Lyari
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
The story of two young women determined to pursue their football dreams.
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Cast
Nayyar Ejaz
Arif Baloch
Dananeer Mobeen
Afsana Baloch
Samiya Mumtaz
Summaya Mumtaz
Shakira
Ayesha Omar
Behnaz Baloch
Adnan Shah
Faiq Khan
Writer
Abu Aleeha
Composer
Ali Allahditta
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Pakistan
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2026
Budget
$100,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,533
Production
Hawks Bay Studios
Also known as
Mera Lyari
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Film rating
2.6
Rate
10
votes
2.5
IMDb
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