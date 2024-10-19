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Poster of Reading Lolita in Tehran
6.2
Reading Lolita in Tehran - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Reading Lolita in Tehran
6.2

Reading Lolita in Tehran

, 2024
Reading Lolita in Tehran
Israel, Italy / Biography, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Reading Lolita in Tehran
6.2
Reading Lolita in Tehran - Official trailer
Reading Lolita in Tehran  Official trailer

Synopsis

As Islamic morality squads stage arbitrary raids in Tehran and as fundamentalists seize hold of the universities, Azar Nafisi, an inspired teacher, secretly gathers six of her most committed female students to read forbidden western classics. Unaccustomed to being asked to speak their minds, they soon removed their veils, their stories intertwining with the novels they read: just like the heroines of Nabokov, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Henry James or Jane Austen, the women in Nafisi’s living room dare to dream, hope and love as we experience the complexity of the lives of individuals facing political, moral and personal siege.

Cast

Golshifteh Farahani
Golshifteh Farahani
Azar Nafisi
Zahra Amir Ebrahimi
Zahra Amir Ebrahimi
Sanaz
Mina Kavani
Nassrin
Bahar Beihaghi
Mahshid
Isabella Nefar
Raha Rahbari
Lara Wolf
Arash Marandi
Arash Marandi
Bijan Nafisi
Catayoune Ahmadi
Mahtab
Reza Diako
Reza Diako
Bahri
Ash Goldeh
Sina Parvaneh
Sina Parvaneh
Niyazi
Director Eran Riklis
Writer Marjorie David, Azar Nafisi, Eran Riklis
Composer Yonatan Riklis, Jonathan Riklis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 March 2026
World premiere 19 October 2024
Release date
21 November 2025 Austria
26 March 2025 France
20 November 2025 Germany 12
25 September 2025 Greece
15 May 2025 Israel All
21 November 2024 Italy
9 July 2026 Poland
24 July 2025 Spain 12
10 July 2026 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $1,400,015
Production Minerva Pictures, United King Films, Rosamont
Also known as
Reading Lolita in Tehran, Lire Lolita à Téhéran, Lolita lesen in Teheran, Czytając Lolitę w Teheranie, Leer Lolita en Teherán, Leggere Lolita a Teheran, Lendo Lolita em Teerã, Ler Lolita em Teerão, Leyendo Lolita en Teherán, una memoria en libros, Likro Lolita Be'Tehran, Llegir Lolita a Teheran, Lolita Khani Dar Tehran, Lugedes Teheranis Lolitat, Да четеш Лолита в Техеран, Читая Лолиту в Тегеране, לקרוא את לוליטה בטהראן

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Reading Lolita in Tehran - Official trailer
Reading Lolita in Tehran Official trailer
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