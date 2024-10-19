As Islamic morality squads stage arbitrary raids in Tehran and as fundamentalists seize hold of the universities, Azar Nafisi, an inspired teacher, secretly gathers six of her most committed female students to read forbidden western classics. Unaccustomed to being asked to speak their minds, they soon removed their veils, their stories intertwining with the novels they read: just like the heroines of Nabokov, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Henry James or Jane Austen, the women in Nafisi’s living room dare to dream, hope and love as we experience the complexity of the lives of individuals facing political, moral and personal siege.
ProductionMinerva Pictures, United King Films, Rosamont
Also known as
Reading Lolita in Tehran, Lire Lolita à Téhéran, Lolita lesen in Teheran, Czytając Lolitę w Teheranie, Leer Lolita en Teherán, Leggere Lolita a Teheran, Lendo Lolita em Teerã, Ler Lolita em Teerão, Leyendo Lolita en Teherán, una memoria en libros, Likro Lolita Be'Tehran, Llegir Lolita a Teheran, Lolita Khani Dar Tehran, Lugedes Teheranis Lolitat, Да четеш Лолита в Техеран, Читая Лолиту в Тегеране, לקרוא את לוליטה בטהראן