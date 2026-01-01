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5.9
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The Golden Fleece
5.9
The Golden Fleece
, 1977
Beshenoe zoloto
USSR / Comedy, Crime / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Synopsis
Eight very different people are looking for a treasure on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean.
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Cast
Maija Eglite
Roberta Groy
Boris Ivanov
Gilbert Rutland
Valentin Gaft
Horace Logan
Nonna Terentyeva
Yvonna Trout
Nikolay Olyalin
Bert Simpson
Gleb Strizhenov
Joe Parsons
Nikolay Yerofeyev
Dudley Trout
Olga Yakovleva
Edith Parsons
Yuri Sobolkov
Morskoy ofitser
Director
Samson Samsonov
Writer
Samson Samsonov
,
J.B. Priestley
Composer
Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1977
World premiere
13 January 1977
Release date
13 January 1977
Russia
Also known as
Beshenoe zoloto, The Golden Fleece, Бешеное золото
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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