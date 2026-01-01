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Poster of The Golden Fleece
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Golden Fleece
5.9

The Golden Fleece

, 1977
Beshenoe zoloto
USSR / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Golden Fleece
5.9

Synopsis

Eight very different people are looking for a treasure on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean.

Cast

Maija Eglite
Roberta Groy
Boris Ivanov
Boris Ivanov
Gilbert Rutland
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Horace Logan
Nonna Terentyeva
Yvonna Trout
Nikolay Olyalin
Nikolay Olyalin
Bert Simpson
Gleb Strizhenov
Gleb Strizhenov
Joe Parsons
Nikolay Yerofeyev
Dudley Trout
Olga Yakovleva
Edith Parsons
Yuri Sobolkov
Morskoy ofitser
Director Samson Samsonov
Writer Samson Samsonov, J.B. Priestley
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 13 January 1977
Release date
13 January 1977 Russia
Also known as
Beshenoe zoloto, The Golden Fleece, Бешеное золото

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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