KinoafishaFilmsBeyond the Akashic: Heaven, Hell, Reincarnation and the Code
Beyond the Akashic: Heaven, Hell, Reincarnation and the Code
, 2026
Beyond the Akashic: Heaven, Hell, Reincarnation and the Code
USA / Documentary
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Synopsis
What begins as a startling street encounter for one individual, spirals into a breathtaking life odyssey across dimensions, through the astral plane, and into the radiant cities of the spirit realm. With revelations that challenge religious dogma, uncover the true nature of souls, reincarnation, and the afterlife between worlds. What if everything we thought we knew about life, death, and divinity was only the beginning?