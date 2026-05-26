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Kinoafisha Films Beyond the Akashic: Heaven, Hell, Reincarnation and the Code

Beyond the Akashic: Heaven, Hell, Reincarnation and the Code

, 2026
Beyond the Akashic: Heaven, Hell, Reincarnation and the Code
USA / Documentary
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Synopsis

What begins as a startling street encounter for one individual, spirals into a breathtaking life odyssey across dimensions, through the astral plane, and into the radiant cities of the spirit realm. With revelations that challenge religious dogma, uncover the true nature of souls, reincarnation, and the afterlife between worlds. What if everything we thought we knew about life, death, and divinity was only the beginning?

Cast

Garnet Schulhauser
Self
Director Simon Oliver
Writer Garnet Schulhauser
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 26 May 2026
World premiere 26 May 2026
Production American River Media Group
Also known as
Beyond the Akashic: Heaven, Hell, Reincarnation and the Code

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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