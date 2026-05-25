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Poster of The Pet - Oligarchy 2026
Kinoafisha Films The Pet - Oligarchy 2026

The Pet - Oligarchy 2026

, 2026
The Pet II
USA / Action
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Poster of The Pet - Oligarchy 2026
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Synopsis

The Original 'The Pet' movie directed by D Stevens ended in the death of the 'pet' and her ashes being buried in the Pacific Ocean. Remorseful, the same rich oligarch vows to destroy the ruling class and from within.

Cast

Magi Avila
Lydia McLane
Pierre Dulat
Director D. Stevens
Writer Steve Mora, D. Stevens
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 25 May 2026
World premiere 25 May 2026
Production DsVisions
Also known as
The Pet II, The Pet - Oligarchy 2026

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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