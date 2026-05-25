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The Pet - Oligarchy 2026
The Pet - Oligarchy 2026
, 2026
The Pet II
USA / Action
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Synopsis
The Original 'The Pet' movie directed by D Stevens ended in the death of the 'pet' and her ashes being buried in the Pacific Ocean. Remorseful, the same rich oligarch vows to destroy the ruling class and from within.
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Cast
Magi Avila
Lydia McLane
Pierre Dulat
Director
D. Stevens
Writer
Steve Mora
,
D. Stevens
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
25 May 2026
World premiere
25 May 2026
Production
DsVisions
Also known as
The Pet II, The Pet - Oligarchy 2026
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