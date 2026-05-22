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4.6
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I Didn't Do It
4.6
I Didn't Do It
, 2026
I Didn't Do It
USA / Thriller
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4.6
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Synopsis
A detective rejects the claim that his daughter took her own life, chasing deadly secrets that lead to baffling questions and shocking truths.
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Cast
Jackie Long
Billy Turner
Shani Marq
Det. Eva Cornette
Wesley Jonathan
Chief Peter Fairaday
Carlo Mendez
Det. Lopez
Victoria Nuckles
Samantha Turner
Travis 'T.J.' Johnson
Derrick
Jaszay Carroll
Emily Watson
Arya Desai
Tabitha
Cherish Michael
Rose Turner
Joslyn Y Hall
Loren Whatson
Onika Day
IA Agent Williams
Writer
Chaz Echols
Composer
Immanuel Rich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
22 May 2026
World premiere
22 May 2026
Production
Footage Films
Also known as
I Didn't Do It
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
15
votes
4.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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