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Poster of I Didn't Do It
4.6
Kinoafisha Films I Didn't Do It
4.6

I Didn't Do It

, 2026
I Didn't Do It
USA / Thriller
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Not going 0
Poster of I Didn't Do It
4.6
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A detective rejects the claim that his daughter took her own life, chasing deadly secrets that lead to baffling questions and shocking truths.

Cast

Jackie Long
Jackie Long
Billy Turner
Shani Marq
Det. Eva Cornette
Wesley Jonathan
Chief Peter Fairaday
Carlo Mendez
Det. Lopez
Victoria Nuckles
Samantha Turner
Travis 'T.J.' Johnson
Derrick
Jaszay Carroll
Emily Watson
Arya Desai
Tabitha
Cherish Michael
Rose Turner
Joslyn Y Hall
Loren Whatson
Onika Day
IA Agent Williams
Writer Chaz Echols
Composer Immanuel Rich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 22 May 2026
World premiere 22 May 2026
Production Footage Films
Also known as
I Didn't Do It

Film rating

4.6
Rate 15 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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