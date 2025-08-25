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Sick Puppy
5.8
Sick Puppy
, 2025
Sick Puppy
Canada / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Sick Puppy
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Synopsis
When Charlie's serial killer husband decides to finally quit for her, she's thrilled, but soon finds herself committing violent acts to protect the man she loves, even from himself.
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Cast
Dylan Taylor
Dale
Natasha Calis
Charlie
Rachel Boyd
Mia
Tony Nappo
Bill
Julia Dyan
Devon
Precious Chong
Dr. Hanson
Brett Geddes
John
Natalie Dale
Teacher
Shana Rose
Victim
Jesse Peachment
Alexei
Gabriel Gray
Bartender
Stephen Richard
Marco
Director
Jay Reid
Writer
Jay Reid
Composer
Nick MacMahon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
22 May 2026
World premiere
25 August 2025
Production
Nameless Films, Servitor Films
Also known as
Sick Puppy, Wynaturzenie
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
4
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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