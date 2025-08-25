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Poster of Sick Puppy
5.8
Sick Puppy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sick Puppy
5.8

Sick Puppy

, 2025
Sick Puppy
Canada / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Sick Puppy
5.8
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Sick Puppy - Trailer
Sick Puppy  Trailer

Synopsis

When Charlie's serial killer husband decides to finally quit for her, she's thrilled, but soon finds herself committing violent acts to protect the man she loves, even from himself.

Cast

Dylan Taylor
Dylan Taylor
Dale
Natasha Calis
Charlie
Rachel Boyd
Mia
Tony Nappo
Bill
Julia Dyan
Devon
Precious Chong
Dr. Hanson
Brett Geddes
John
Natalie Dale
Teacher
Shana Rose
Victim
Jesse Peachment
Alexei
Gabriel Gray
Bartender
Stephen Richard
Marco
Director Jay Reid
Writer Jay Reid
Composer Nick MacMahon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 22 May 2026
World premiere 25 August 2025
Production Nameless Films, Servitor Films
Also known as
Sick Puppy, Wynaturzenie

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Sick Puppy - Trailer
Sick Puppy Trailer
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