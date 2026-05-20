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Poster of The Robertsons
Kinoafisha Films The Robertsons

The Robertsons

, 2026
The Robertsons
USA / Action
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Poster of The Robertsons
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Synopsis

After A 13 Year old girl Killed Her father, her family is now after her.

Cast

Emily Robertson
Natasha
Piper Hallowell
Isabella
Noah Martin
Ezzeakle
Emma Robertson
Emma
Kayla Dots
Daniela
Writer Joey Fernandez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2026
Online premiere 20 May 2026
World premiere 20 May 2026
Budget $230
Production Slashing Studios
Also known as
The Robertsons

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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