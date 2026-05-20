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The Robertsons
The Robertsons
, 2026
The Robertsons
USA / Action
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Synopsis
After A 13 Year old girl Killed Her father, her family is now after her.
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Cast
Emily Robertson
Natasha
Piper Hallowell
Isabella
Noah Martin
Ezzeakle
Emma Robertson
Emma
Kayla Dots
Daniela
Writer
Joey Fernandez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2026
Online premiere
20 May 2026
World premiere
20 May 2026
Budget
$230
Production
Slashing Studios
Also known as
The Robertsons
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