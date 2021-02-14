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Poster of Love Around the World
8.1
Love Around the World - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Love Around the World
8.1

Love Around the World

, 2021
Love Around the World
Croatia, Germany / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Love Around the World
8.1
Love Around the World - Trailer
Love Around the World  Trailer

Synopsis

From the moment we got engaged and set a wedding date, we began thinking about the reasons we chose one another. What was so special about this relationship that we decided to spend our lives together? Would our love be the same if we were born in another time or at another place? What is love exactly? Driven by those questions, we decided to embark on a one year journey around the world to research whether love, one of the highest values in our lives, is universal, or it is completely conditioned by the circumstances around us.

Cast

Lorrae Bradbury
Self - Interviewee
Director Davor Rostuhar, Anđela Rostuhar, Andela Rostuhar
Writer Anđela Rostuhar, Andela Rostuhar, Davor Rostuhar
Composer Nenad Kovacic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 14 February 2021
Release date
18 June 2021 Croatia
Worldwide Gross $66,917
Production Drugi Plan
Also known as
Love Around the World, Kärlek och relationer i världen, L'amour à travers le monde, Ljubav oko svijeta, O miłości dookoła świata

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Love Around the World - Trailer
Love Around the World Trailer
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