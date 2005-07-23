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Poster of What Is a Man Without a Moustache?
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What Is a Man Without a Moustache? - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films What Is a Man Without a Moustache?
7.1

What Is a Man Without a Moustache?

, 2005
Sto je muskarac bez brkova?
Croatia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of What Is a Man Without a Moustache?
7.1
What Is a Man Without a Moustache? - Trailer
What Is a Man Without a Moustache?  Trailer

Synopsis

A young widow, an aging widower-returnee, and a priest from a bankrupt parish are struggling to come to terms with the post-war environment, complete with its prejudices, illusions, and unpleasant mentality. What follows is a romantic comedy set in rough landscape, about a woman who falls in love with a local priest. He is not blind to her love, but is unable to choose between the church and her, until the circumstances force him to make his choice.

Cast

Zrinka Cvitešić
Zrinka Cvitešić
Tatjana
Leon Lučev
General Ivica
Ivo Gregurevic
Robert Ugrina
Miljenko
Marija Skaricic
Ljubica
Ilija Zovko
Jure
Jelena Lopatic
Ivica Vidović
Bojan Navojec
Nada Gacesic-Livakovic
Kresimir Mikic
Kresimir Mikic
Stojan Matavulj
Director Hrvoje Hribar
Writer Ante Tomic, Renato Baretic, Hrvoje Hribar, Ivica Ivanisevic
Composer Tamara Obrovac
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 23 July 2005
Release date
23 July 2005 Croatia
Production FIZ d.o.o., Hrvatska Radiotelevizija (HRT), Hrvatski Filmski Savez (HFS)
Also known as
Sto je muskarac bez brkova?, What Is a Man Without a Moustache?, Što je muškarac bez brkova, Czym jest mężczyzna bez wąsów?, Mit ér a férfi bajusz nélkül?, Was ist ein Mann ohne Schnäuzer?, Τι είναι ένας άντρας χωρίς μουστάκι;, Что за мужчина без усов?, Czym jest mezczyzna bez wasów?

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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What Is a Man Without a Moustache? - Trailer
What Is a Man Without a Moustache? Trailer
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