A young widow, an aging widower-returnee, and a priest from a bankrupt parish are struggling to come to terms with the post-war environment, complete with its prejudices, illusions, and unpleasant mentality. What follows is a romantic comedy set in rough landscape, about a woman who falls in love with a local priest. He is not blind to her love, but is unable to choose between the church and her, until the circumstances force him to make his choice.
ProductionFIZ d.o.o., Hrvatska Radiotelevizija (HRT), Hrvatski Filmski Savez (HFS)
Also known as
Sto je muskarac bez brkova?, What Is a Man Without a Moustache?, Što je muškarac bez brkova, Czym jest mężczyzna bez wąsów?, Mit ér a férfi bajusz nélkül?, Was ist ein Mann ohne Schnäuzer?, Τι είναι ένας άντρας χωρίς μουστάκι;, Что за мужчина без усов?, Czym jest mezczyzna bez wasów?