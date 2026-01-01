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The Origin of the World
The Origin of the World
Untitled Brady Corbet American Mysticism Project
USA / Drama, Detective, Western / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Set mainly in 1970s America, the story explores American mysticism and the occult. It spans 150 years, tracing Chinese immigration to California and the evolution of cult-like belief systems.
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Cast
Cate Blanchett
Selena Gomez
Michael Fassbender
Sadie Soverall
Joe Alwyn
Director
Brady Corbet
Writer
Brady Corbet
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Kaplan Morrison
Also known as
The Origin of the World
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