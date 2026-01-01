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Kinoafisha Films The Origin of the World

The Origin of the World

Untitled Brady Corbet American Mysticism Project
USA / Drama, Detective, Western / 18+

Synopsis

Set mainly in 1970s America, the story explores American mysticism and the occult. It spans 150 years, tracing Chinese immigration to California and the evolution of cult-like belief systems.

Cast

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Sadie Soverall
Sadie Soverall
Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn
Director Brady Corbet
Writer Brady Corbet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Kaplan Morrison
Also known as
The Origin of the World

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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