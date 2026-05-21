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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Vertiginous
6.9
Vertiginous
, 2026
Le vertige
France / Animation
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6.9
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Synopsis
Jacques goes to his friend Bruno's house to tell him some big news: the entire human race is living in a simulation...
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Cast
Alain Chabat
Jacky
Jonathan Cohen
Bruno Moulin
Anaïs Demoustier
Claude
Jean-Marie Winling
Christophe Bourgeois
Jean-Christophe Le Guennan
Le vieux monsieur
Anna-Marie Filippi
La SDF
Léo Pouliquen
Serveur café
Sava Lolov
Le chauffeur de bus
Oscar Vercken de Vreuschmen
Enfant 1
Coco Dupieux
Enfant 2
Director
Quentin Dupieux
Writer
Quentin Dupieux
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 7 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
21 May 2026
Release date
10 June 2026
France
Worldwide Gross
$1,071,750
Production
Chi-Fou-Mi Productions
Also known as
Le vertige, Vertiginous, GTU
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Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
15
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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