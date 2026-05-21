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Poster of Vertiginous
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Vertiginous
6.9

Vertiginous

, 2026
Le vertige
France / Animation
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Not going 0
Poster of Vertiginous
6.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Jacques goes to his friend Bruno's house to tell him some big news: the entire human race is living in a simulation...

Cast

Alain Chabat
Alain Chabat
Jacky
Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen
Bruno Moulin
Anaïs Demoustier
Anaïs Demoustier
Claude
Jean-Marie Winling
Christophe Bourgeois
Jean-Christophe Le Guennan
Le vieux monsieur
Anna-Marie Filippi
La SDF
Léo Pouliquen
Serveur café
Sava Lolov
Le chauffeur de bus
Oscar Vercken de Vreuschmen
Enfant 1
Coco Dupieux
Enfant 2
Director Quentin Dupieux
Writer Quentin Dupieux
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 21 May 2026
Release date
10 June 2026 France
Worldwide Gross $1,071,750
Production Chi-Fou-Mi Productions
Also known as
Le vertige, Vertiginous, GTU

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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