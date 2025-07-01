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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Rave On
6.4
Rave On
, 2025
Rave On
Germany / Drama, Music / 18+
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Synopsis
A deep dive into Berlin’s club scene, following a musician over one night in a legendary techno club, which turns into a rave odyssey.
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Cast
Clemens Schick
Klaus
Aaron Altaras
Kosmo
Bineta Hansen
Mouataz Alshaltouh
Roman
Rakim Hazaz
Sera Ahamefule
Eliza
Hieroglyphic Being
Troy Porter
Benny Claessens
Micha Dombrowsky
Ruby Commey
Marnie
Isaak Dentler
Richard
Azaria Dowuona-Hammond
Daphne
Matteo Forni
Giorgio
Director
Viktor Jakovleski
,
Nikias Chryssos
Writer
Nikias Chryssos
,
Viktor Jakovleski
Composer
John Gürtler
,
Ed Davenport
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 July 2025
Release date
31 July 2025
Germany
16
5 June 2026
Latvia
N16
29 May 2026
Lithuania
N-13
15 May 2026
Sweden
15
30 July 2026
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$1,566
Production
ARTE, BKM, Deutscher Filmförderfonds (DFFF)
Also known as
Rave On, Reivas!, Rave
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
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