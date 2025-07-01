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Poster of Rave On
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Rave On
6.4

Rave On

, 2025
Rave On
Germany / Drama, Music / 18+
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Poster of Rave On
6.4
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Synopsis

A deep dive into Berlin’s club scene, following a musician over one night in a legendary techno club, which turns into a rave odyssey.

Cast

Clemens Schick
Clemens Schick
Klaus
Aaron Altaras
Kosmo
Bineta Hansen
Mouataz Alshaltouh
Roman
Rakim Hazaz
Sera Ahamefule
Eliza
Hieroglyphic Being
Troy Porter
Benny Claessens
Micha Dombrowsky
Ruby Commey
Marnie
Isaak Dentler
Richard
Azaria Dowuona-Hammond
Daphne
Matteo Forni
Giorgio
Director Viktor Jakovleski, Nikias Chryssos
Writer Nikias Chryssos, Viktor Jakovleski
Composer John Gürtler, Ed Davenport
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 July 2025
Release date
31 July 2025 Germany 16
5 June 2026 Latvia N16
29 May 2026 Lithuania N-13
15 May 2026 Sweden 15
30 July 2026 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,566
Production ARTE, BKM, Deutscher Filmförderfonds (DFFF)
Also known as
Rave On, Reivas!, Rave

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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