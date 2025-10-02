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Poster of To New Beginnings
6.9
To New Beginnings - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films To New Beginnings
6.9

To New Beginnings

, 2025
Det nye år
Denmark / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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6.9
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To New Beginnings - Trailer
To New Beginnings  Trailer

Synopsis

A group of old friends meets up on New Year's Eve, as they do every year, to celebrate with traditions, memories, and shared rituals. But someone is missing: Martin, who died in a tragic accident years ago. This year, Nomi, Martin's former girlfriend, brings along her new boyfriend, Finn, for the first time. With little sense of which questions are appropriate and a penchant for bringing up sensitive topics, Finn shakes up the close-knit group. It becomes an unforgettable evening that could mean a new beginning for each of them.

Cast

Tuva Novotny
Tuva Novotny
Nomi
Anders W. Berthelsen
Anders W. Berthelsen
Jens
Lars Brygmann
Finn
Birgitte Hjort Sørensen
Charlotte
Christian Tafdrup
Christian Tafdrup
Kris
Solbjørg Højfeldt
Karen Margrethe
Magnus Haugaard Petersen
Lennart
Mikka Chantal Deleuran
Katinka
Nikoline Rohold
Caroline
Adam Simonsen
Martin
Director Paprika Steen
Writer Jakob Weis
Composer Nikolaj Steen, Poul Reimann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Denmark 7
25 December 2025 Netherlands 12
17 April 2026 Sweden 7
Worldwide Gross $42,333
Production Nordisk Film Production
Also known as
Det nye år, To New Beginnings, Kõik algab uuesti, Nyårsfesten, Új év, új szerelem, Det nye aar

Film rating

6.9
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6.8 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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To New Beginnings - Trailer
To New Beginnings Trailer
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