A group of old friends meets up on New Year's Eve, as they do every year, to celebrate with traditions, memories, and shared rituals. But someone is missing: Martin, who died in a tragic accident years ago. This year, Nomi, Martin's former girlfriend, brings along her new boyfriend, Finn, for the first time. With little sense of which questions are appropriate and a penchant for bringing up sensitive topics, Finn shakes up the close-knit group. It becomes an unforgettable evening that could mean a new beginning for each of them.