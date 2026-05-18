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Poster of Pretty Maids All in a Row
6.1
Pretty Maids All in a Row - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Pretty Maids All in a Row
6.1

Pretty Maids All in a Row

, 1971
Pretty Maids All in a Row
USA / Comedy, Crime, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Pretty Maids All in a Row
6.1
Pretty Maids All in a Row - Official trailer
Pretty Maids All in a Row  Official trailer

Synopsis

At Oceanfront High School, female students are being targeted by an unknown serial killer. Meanwhile, a married teacher hides his flings with nubile students, and an awkward male is frustrated by the plethora of uninhibited freewheeling young girls.

Cast

Rock Hudson
Tiger
Angie Dickinson
Miss Smith
Telly Savalas
Surcher
John David Carson
Ponce
Roddy McDowall
Proffer
Keenan Wynn
Poldaski
James Doohan
Follo
William Campbell
Grady
Susan Tolsky
Miss Craymire
Aimee Eccles
Joy Bang
Philip Brown
Director Roger Vadim
Writer Gene Roddenberry, Francis Pollini
Composer Lalo Schifrin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 26 February 1971
Release date
28 April 1971 USA R
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Pretty Maids All in a Row, Querido profesor, Sex-Lehrer-Report, Als madeliefjes in de wei, Si tu crois fillette, ...E dopo le uccido, Eine nach der Anderen, Fecioare dragute aliniate toate, Fire frække numser fik et gok, Garotas Lindas aos Montes, Hezké holky, jedna jako druhá, Ładne dziewczyny ustawiają się w szeregu, Lányok, csak szép sorjában!, Lekre jenter på rekke og rad, Mutluluk okulu, Omorfa koritsia sti grammi, Si tu crois... fillette, Ta mej igen... 'Taiger', Tigar jede lepotice, Tipu, tipu, tuleppas!, Όμορφα κορίτσια στη γραμμή, Хорошенькие девушки, станьте в ряд, 課外教授

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Pretty Maids All in a Row - Official trailer
Pretty Maids All in a Row Official trailer
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