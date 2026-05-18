At Oceanfront High School, female students are being targeted by an unknown serial killer. Meanwhile, a married teacher hides his flings with nubile students, and an awkward male is frustrated by the plethora of uninhibited freewheeling young girls.
Pretty Maids All in a Row, Querido profesor, Sex-Lehrer-Report, Als madeliefjes in de wei, Si tu crois fillette, ...E dopo le uccido, Eine nach der Anderen, Fecioare dragute aliniate toate, Fire frække numser fik et gok, Garotas Lindas aos Montes, Hezké holky, jedna jako druhá, Ładne dziewczyny ustawiają się w szeregu, Lányok, csak szép sorjában!, Lekre jenter på rekke og rad, Mutluluk okulu, Omorfa koritsia sti grammi, Si tu crois... fillette, Ta mej igen... 'Taiger', Tigar jede lepotice, Tipu, tipu, tuleppas!, Όμορφα κορίτσια στη γραμμή, Хорошенькие девушки, станьте в ряд, 課外教授