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Poster of There used to be another time
6.1
Kinoafisha Films There used to be another time
6.1

There used to be another time

, 1987
Ranshe bylo drugoe vremya
USSR / Drama, Short / 18+
Poster of There used to be another time
6.1

Synopsis

The story unfolding during one day, tells about the male vileness and ever-hard female share ... The action takes place against the background of the first hits of the young group "Nautilus Pompilius" ...

Cast

Настя Полева
Singer
Nadezhda Ozerova
Nadya
Игорь Незлобинский
Aleksei Balabanov
Aleksei Balabanov
Restaurant visitor
Vyacheslav Butusov
Vyacheslav Butusov
Musician
Evgeny Gorenburg
Musician
Vladimir Lysenkov
Igor's father
Igor Nezlobinskiy
Igor
Director Aleksei Balabanov
Writer Aleksei Balabanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 17 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 June 1987
Production Vsesoyuznyj Gosudarstvennyj Institut Kinematografii (VGIK)
Also known as
Ranshe bylo drugoe vremya, Раньше было другое время, Ranshe bylo drugoye vremya

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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