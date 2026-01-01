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6.1
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There used to be another time
6.1
There used to be another time
, 1987
Ranshe bylo drugoe vremya
USSR / Drama, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Synopsis
The story unfolding during one day, tells about the male vileness and ever-hard female share ... The action takes place against the background of the first hits of the young group "Nautilus Pompilius" ...
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Cast
Настя Полева
Singer
Nadezhda Ozerova
Nadya
Игорь Незлобинский
Aleksei Balabanov
Restaurant visitor
Vyacheslav Butusov
Musician
Evgeny Gorenburg
Musician
Vladimir Lysenkov
Igor's father
Igor Nezlobinskiy
Igor
Director
Aleksei Balabanov
Writer
Aleksei Balabanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
17 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
1 June 1987
Production
Vsesoyuznyj Gosudarstvennyj Institut Kinematografii (VGIK)
Also known as
Ranshe bylo drugoe vremya, Раньше было другое время, Ranshe bylo drugoye vremya
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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