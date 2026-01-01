ProductionRialto Film, Jadran, Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie (SNC)
Also known as
Unter Geiern, Frontier Hellcat, Amongst Vultures, Entre buitres, Los buitres, Parmi les vautours, Среди коршунов, Among Vultures, Carne para Abutres, De Gang der Aasgieren, I megali epelasis ton Apache, Kaarnate keskel, Keselyűk karmaiban, Là dove scende il sole, Medju jastrebovima, Medzi supmi, Mezi supy, O Grande Atirador, Prærieoverfallet, Printre vulturi, Sred leshoyadi, Västerns gamar, Westerns Laglösa, Winnetou in de dodenvallei, Winnetou ja Lännen haaskalinnut, Winnetou og vestens sjakaler, Winnetou und der Bärenjäger, Winnetou w Dolinie Sępów, Yaylalar Kartalı, Η μεγάλη επέλαση των Απάτσι, Сред лешояди
Film rating
5.9
Rate10 votes
5.9IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.