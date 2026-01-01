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Poster of Frontier Hellcat
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Frontier Hellcat
5.9

Frontier Hellcat

, 1964
Unter Geiern
France, Germany, Italy, Yugoslavia / Adventure, Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of Frontier Hellcat
5.9

Synopsis

Outlaws disguised as Indians commit crimes against settlers but Winnetou and Old Surehand are determined to unmask the bandits and keep the peace.

Cast

Stewart Granger
Old Surehand
Pierre Brice
Winnetou
Elke Sommer
Annie Dillman
Götz George
Martin Bauman Jr.
Walter Barnes
Martin Bauman Sr.
Renato Baldini
Judge George Leader
Terence Hill
Baker Jr.
Sieghardt Rupp
Preston
Milan Srdoč
Miha Baloh
'Reverend' Weller
Gojko Mitic
Gojko Mitic
Vojislav Miric
Stewart
Director Alfred Vohrer
Writer Karl May, Eberhard Keindorff, Johanna Sibelius
Composer Martin Böttcher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / Italy / Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 8 December 1964
Release date
9 February 1967 Argentina
7 April 1966 Denmark
3 June 1966 Finland
5 August 1966 France
8 December 1964 Germany 12
9 November 1967 Mexico
23 December 1965 Netherlands
2 August 1965 South Africa
24 January 1967 Spain
27 November 1965 Sweden
21 August 1967 Turkey
1 March 1966 USA NR
22 September 1980 USSR 12+
Production Rialto Film, Jadran, Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie (SNC)
Also known as
Unter Geiern, Frontier Hellcat, Amongst Vultures, Entre buitres, Los buitres, Parmi les vautours, Среди коршунов, Among Vultures, Carne para Abutres, De Gang der Aasgieren, I megali epelasis ton Apache, Kaarnate keskel, Keselyűk karmaiban, Là dove scende il sole, Medju jastrebovima, Medzi supmi, Mezi supy, O Grande Atirador, Prærieoverfallet, Printre vulturi, Sred leshoyadi, Västerns gamar, Westerns Laglösa, Winnetou in de dodenvallei, Winnetou ja Lännen haaskalinnut, Winnetou og vestens sjakaler, Winnetou und der Bärenjäger, Winnetou w Dolinie Sępów, Yaylalar Kartalı, Η μεγάλη επέλαση των Απάτσι, Сред лешояди

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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