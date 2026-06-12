Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jazzystan
Kinoafisha Films Jazzystan

Jazzystan

, 2026
Джазестан
Russia / Documentary
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of Jazzystan
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

Film about one of Russia's most unusual indie bands, Dagestani jazz band "No, you're kidding".

Cast

Расул Махалиев
Рамазан Маллаев
Director Тимур Абакаров
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 June 2026
Also known as
Dzhazestan

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more