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The Old Man and His Car
6.1
The Old Man and His Car
, 2025
The Old Man and His Car
Singapore / Drama / 18+
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The Old Man and His Car
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Synopsis
After losing his wife, an elderly man who is preparing to move abroad to join his son plans to sell his beloved car. Meeting a transgender buyer and a sudden delay in his move push him toward an uncertain future.
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Cast
Lim Kay Tong
Kristin Tiara
Richard Low
Wendy Zhuo
Yen
Sunny Pang
Zaleha Hamid
Steven Woon
Director
Michael Kam
Writer
Michael Kam
Composer
Michael Asmara
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Singapore
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
2 November 2025
Production
Screentone
Also known as
The Old Man and His Car, 老破車, 老破车
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
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Best Films of 2025
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