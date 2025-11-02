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Poster of The Old Man and His Car
6.1
The Old Man and His Car - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Old Man and His Car
6.1

The Old Man and His Car

, 2025
The Old Man and His Car
Singapore / Drama / 18+
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Poster of The Old Man and His Car
6.1
Going 0
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The Old Man and His Car - Trailer
The Old Man and His Car  Trailer

Synopsis

After losing his wife, an elderly man who is preparing to move abroad to join his son plans to sell his beloved car. Meeting a transgender buyer and a sudden delay in his move push him toward an uncertain future.

Cast

Lim Kay Tong
Kristin Tiara
Richard Low
Wendy Zhuo
Yen
Sunny Pang
Sunny Pang
Zaleha Hamid
Steven Woon
Director Michael Kam
Writer Michael Kam
Composer Michael Asmara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Singapore
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 November 2025
Production Screentone
Also known as
The Old Man and His Car, 老破車, 老破车

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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The Old Man and His Car - Trailer
The Old Man and His Car Trailer
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