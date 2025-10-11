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Poster of Sun Ra: Do the Impossible
7.4
Sun Ra: Do the Impossible - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sun Ra: Do the Impossible
7.4

Sun Ra: Do the Impossible

, 2025
Sun Ra: Do the Impossible
USA / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Sun Ra: Do the Impossible
7.4
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Sun Ra: Do the Impossible - Official trailer
Sun Ra: Do the Impossible  Official trailer

Synopsis

A biographical, musical, illuminating journey into the work and vision of Sun Ra, exploring his jazz roots, endless innovations, and ceaseless artistic and social quests.

Cast

Sun Ra
Ahmed Abdullah
Self
Marshall Allen
Self
Alex Blake
Self
Miles Davis
Self
Dick Griffin
Self
Craig Harris
Self
Jackie McLean
Self
Charles Mingus
Self
Jason Moran
Self
Ishmael Reed
Self
Cheryl Banks-Smith
Self
Director Christine Turner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 11 October 2025
Production Firelight Films
Also known as
Sun Ra: Do the Impossible, Sun Ra: Вспышка сверхджазовой

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Sun Ra: Do the Impossible - Official trailer
Sun Ra: Do the Impossible Official trailer
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