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Sun Ra: Do the Impossible
7.4
Sun Ra: Do the Impossible
, 2025
Sun Ra: Do the Impossible
USA / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
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Sun Ra: Do the Impossible
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
A biographical, musical, illuminating journey into the work and vision of Sun Ra, exploring his jazz roots, endless innovations, and ceaseless artistic and social quests.
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Cast
Sun Ra
Ahmed Abdullah
Self
Marshall Allen
Self
Alex Blake
Self
Miles Davis
Self
Dick Griffin
Self
Craig Harris
Self
Jackie McLean
Self
Charles Mingus
Self
Jason Moran
Self
Ishmael Reed
Self
Cheryl Banks-Smith
Self
Director
Christine Turner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
11 October 2025
Production
Firelight Films
Also known as
Sun Ra: Do the Impossible, Sun Ra: Вспышка сверхджазовой
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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