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Reserved People
Reserved People
, 2025
Заповедные люди
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
About people who have dedicated themselves to their favorite business. They have different ages, places of residence, and destinies, but each of them realized one day that environmental protection is his vocation.
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Director
Olga Arlauskas
,
Светлана Горло
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Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
4 April 2026
Also known as
Zapovednye lyudi
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