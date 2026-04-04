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Poster of Reserved People
Kinoafisha Films Reserved People

Reserved People

, 2025
Заповедные люди
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis

About people who have dedicated themselves to their favorite business. They have different ages, places of residence, and destinies, but each of them realized one day that environmental protection is his vocation.
Director Olga Arlauskas, Светлана Горло
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 April 2026
Also known as
Zapovednye lyudi

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